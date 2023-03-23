CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged on multiple counts after illegally entering a Clarkson childcare center in February, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Holley man Daniel R. Seeler, 65, was charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny, according to MCSO.

On February 18 just after 7:30 a.m., MCSO says they responded to Inspire Learning and Childcare on Lake Road in the Town of Clarkson for the report of a man inside the building illegally.

Upon their arrival, deputies observed an open door on the side of the building. MCSO says Seeler ran out the back door of the building and was taken into custody.

Seeler was released on an appearance ticket, according to MCSO, due to the offenses not qualifying for bail.

News 8 has reached out to Inspire Learning and Childcare for more information.