ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing on Saturday in the 100 block of Norton Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a 65-year-old female with an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to Rochester General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they are currently investigating the incident, but added that it appeared as though the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

