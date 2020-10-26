61 citations, 4 vehicles towed, 3 arrested after ‘large car gathering’ on West Ridge Road

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department officials announced the outcome of an investigation into a “large car gathering” Sunday on West Ridge Road.

In total, police say 61 citations were issued, four vehicles were towed, and three individuals were arrested — two on warrants and one for DWI.

The gathering, at 630 West Ridge Road, was not the first of its kind. Last week, a similar event resulted in one man being shot, and a woman being doused in gasoline.

“It’s a few cars at first, and they do doughnuts and they’re racing around and then it turns into about 100-150 cars,” Bathtub Billy’s owner Matt Reis told News 8 last week.

Rochester police officials scheduled a press conference for Monday to provide more information regarding this investigation, in which RPD thanked local and state police agencies for assistance.

