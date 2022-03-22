ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday inside a city library.

Authorities say officers responded to the Monroe Branch Library at 809 Monroe Avenue around 4 p.m. for the report of a man who was stabbed.

Officials say once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 60-year-old victim who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Although details are limited at this time, police say the stabbing did occur inside the library and that the events leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

According to police, the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

