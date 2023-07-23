ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six people are expected to face criminal charges after a police chase Sunday morning involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers say at around 1 a.m., they pursued a vehicle in regard to a weapons investigation.

Rochester police say the pursuit began in the area of Felix Street and ended when the vehicle crashed on Willow Street.

Six occupants were taken into custody after multiple foot-chases, according to RPD, and a shotgun was recovered in relation to the incident.