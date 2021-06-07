$6 million in marijuana seized at Port of Buffalo

Vacuum-sealed marijuana discovered at the Buffalo, N.Y. Port of Entry. (photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, officials at the Port of Buffalo seized a significant shipment of marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents confirmed on that over 3,000 pounds of marijuana was seized in a commercial shipment on June 2.

According to CBP, officers assigned to the Lewiston Bridge selected a commercial shipment that was labeled as “paper” for additional examination. Both the truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer.

CBP confirmed that after being escorted to the dock, s physical inspection of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed packages contained within boxes on loaded pallets. After performing a thorough inventory of the shipment, the contents of the vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and has an estimated street value of $2.8 million.

Additionally, earlier in the first week of June, CBP reported that another shipment of approximately 1,663 pounds of marijuana was discovered at the Peace Bridge in a similar commercial shipment.

These resulted in over 3,000 pounds of marijuana seized in a 24-hour period, with an estimated street value exceeding $6 million.

“The Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I am proud of their commitment to secure our border and the excellent collaboration we have with our partners at HSI.”

Both seizures are currently under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.