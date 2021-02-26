5 Watertown parents arrested after investigation into cases of educational neglect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several parents in the city of Watertown are facing charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to the City of Watertown Police Department, its Administration Division began an investigation into several cases of educational neglect on September 8, 2020 which led to the arrest of five subject in February 2021.

City Police arrested Ashley Simmons, 33 and Joshua Doyle, 42, both in the City of Watertown. Simmons and Doyle were accused of allowing a child under the age of 18 to miss 71 days of school, a second child to miss 44 days of school and a third child under the age of 18 to miss 62 full days of school. Simmons and Doyle were arrested and released on February 23, 2021.

Kelly Wale, 37, and Todd Merrifield, 55 both who reside in the City of Watertown were also accused of Educational Neglect. Wale and Merrifield were accused of allowing a child under the age of 18 to miss 42 full days of school and another child to miss 46 full days of school. They were arrested and released on February 16, 2021.

Watertown City Police also arrested Rebecca Eugene, 38, of Watertown. Eugene was accused of allowing a child under the age of 18 to miss 41 full days of school. She was arrested and released on February 16, 2021.

Police confirmed that all subjects were repetitively contacted by the school for the children to attend. All will face charges at a later date.