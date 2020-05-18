5 women arrested after Lyell Ave. fight, RPD says ‘it’s senseless to fight, especially during pandemic’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five women were arrested after Rochester police officials responded to the video of a fight that has gone viral locally from last weekend.

The following women, all from Rochester were arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Assault in the second degree, three counts of Assault in the third degree, and Riot in the first degree.

24-year-old Kiera A. Martin

20-year-old Najeria Knorr

20-year-old A’Ishah Stewart

23-year-old Tiera Thomas

23-year-old Anisah Harvey

Officers responded to an incident on Lyell Avenue around 9:25 p.m. May 9 for a fight. By the time officers arrived on scene, about five minutes after being notified, the altercation was over and the group was dispersed.

On Tuesday, Lake Section Officers were alerted to a Facebook video depicting a large fight involving a group of women in the roadway at 215 Lyell Avenue.

After viewing the video, officers worked quickly with the Monroe Crime Analysis Center to identify the victims and combatants. Officers interviewed several people and according to RPD, the fight may have started over a minor motor vehicle accident.

In response, Rochester police are urging residents to avoid in-person confrontations, always, but especially during this COVID-19 crisis.

A statement from police officials last week said:

“We always recommend that people don’t fight, even virtually, where you can’t physically touch each other, because it is senseless to fight, especially during a pandemic.”

All five women were issued an appearance ticket, returnable to Rochester City Court at a later date.