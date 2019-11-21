5 facing federal charges in Rochester pawn shop scheme

Crime tape surrounds Royal Crown Pawn and Jewelry on Dewey Avenue in Rochester. (News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

Editor’s note: The pawn shop scheme press conference will be live streamed on this page at 3 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a federal investigation revolving round two Rochester pawn shops.

Details are limited at this time, but crime scene tape was seen at Royal Crown Pawn and Jewelry on Dewey Avenue after federal agents raided the business.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss details regarding the investigation. Kennedy will be joined by both federal and local police agencies.