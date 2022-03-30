ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five Rochester residents were arrested early Wednesday for possessing a ghost gun, New York State Police officials said.

Authorities say the five arrests around 3 a.m. stemmed from a vehicle and traffic stop on Lake Avenue.

According to police, the investigation determined that no one in the vehicle had a valid license and the vehicle was not registered or insured.

Officials say a loaded ghost gun was located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle and they say it contained a high-capacity magazine that was fully loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police say the following people were arrested:

19-year-old Alexis Schlonski

20-year-old Arika Ayala

21-year-old Reginal Boykins, 21 years old of Rochester 21,

18-year-old Dashaun Tubbs

An unnamed 15-year-old

State police officials say all five of them were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the high-capacity magazine.

The four adults were remanded to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment and the 15-year-old was issued a Family Court appearance ticket.