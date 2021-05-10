5 facing weapons charges after reckless endangerment investigation in Rochester

Rochester police investigate on York Street on May 8, 2021. (News 8 WROC photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say five people were arrested in connection to a Saturday reckless endangerment investigation on the city’s west side.

Police say a vehicle pulled into a driveway on York Street when four of the five suspects went into the house. Police say three loaded handguns, marijuana, and cash were recovered during the investigation.

The suspects and charges are as follows:

Michael Bussey, 37 of Rochester, is charged with three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Ahmed Anderson, 18 of Rochester, is charged with three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he is a parole absconder on a felony fugitive warrant for robbery, and he’s wanted for murder in New York City.

Javar Marshall, 20 of Greece, is charged with three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Nadysor Snow, 19 of Rochester, is charged with three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old Rochester resident, who had an outstanding juvenile delinquent warrant, is charged with three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Roads in the surrounding area were shut down shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday as police investigated, but were reopened shortly after midnight.