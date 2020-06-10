5 Arrested after police chase that started in Greece, ended in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people were arrested after a car chase on Tuesday evening that started in Greece, and ended in the City of Rochester near North Street and Wilkins Road.

According to the Greece Police Department, it all started when officers tried to pull a car over for speeding along Ridge Road in Greece. The car did initially stop, but then drove away.

During the chase, the suspect’s car hit the patrol car when they wound up at a dead end. The chase then continued onto Dewey Avenue, to Mt. Read Boulevard and onto Rt. 104. Then, the suspects made their way to the City of Rochester on North Street. There, the same police cruiser was struck by the suspects again and the chase ended.

According to police, six people were in the car, but only five were arrested. Their names have not been released. GPD did say there were no injuries to report through the whole incident. The investigation is ongoing.

