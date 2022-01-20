5 arrested after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say five people are facing charges after a gunpoint robbery late Wednesday.

Authorities say officers responded to the 700 block of Hudson Avenue around 10 p.m. after a victim reported that her cell phone was stolen.

The victim attempted to negotiate a deal to purchase her phone back from a group of males, before they forcefully grabbed her purse and stole her wallet according to police officials. At that point, the victim’s acquaintance intervened but the suspects displayed a handgun and threatened the victims.

According to investigators, responding officers were able to take all five suspects into custody following a 911 call. They recovered a handgun, an unspecified amount of narcotics and the victim’s wallet.

The following suspects, all of which are city residents, have been charged with several offenses:

Shyheim Greene-Daugherty, 27: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)

Kevin Daniels, 58: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)

Blake Alford, 35: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony) Was on parole for a previous robbery conviction

Victor Collins, 28: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)

Vonquel Patterson, 29: Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)



All five are expected to be arraigned in the Rochester City Court later this morning.