44-year-old in critical condition after shooting near Thomas St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police officials are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 44-year-old resident with gunshot wounds who now is in critical condition at Strong Hospital.

Upon their arrival to the 100 Block of Thomas Street on Thursday around 4 a.m., RPD officers located a male victim who had been shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are considered life threatening.

According to RPD, an investigation on the circumstances leading up to the incident is ongoing.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

