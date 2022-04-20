ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Gardner, 44, and Kimberly Jones, 30, were sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Wednesday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Gardner and Jones were convicted last month for the 2019 robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Samuel Ortiz.

Ortiz was reported missing by his family on July 7, 2019, and two days later his vehicle was found completely engulfed in flames in Florida.

#WATCH: Missing Rochester man's SUV engulfed in flames in Florida last night. The man, 39-year-old Samuel Ortiz, still has not been found. This video was sent to our sister station @WFLA from a viewer. #ROC



Story –> https://t.co/VFK4z0vq9c

The body of Ortiz was then found decomposed in a Rochester garage on July 13, 2019.

Jones was arrested in Tampa later that month and extradited to New York. Gardner was arrested in North Carolina that August. Both Ortiz and Gardner were arrested for parole absconding.

“This is the only appropriate sentence for the brutal kidnapping, robbery and murder of Samuel Ortiz. It brings an end to this horrific crime that took place nearly three years ago,” said Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles. “The Rochester Police Department conducted a complex investigation that took place in multiple states with many agencies. Because of this inter-agency cooperation and dedication, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office was able to secure justice for Mr. Ortiz’s murder. Both David Gardner and Kimberly Jones are best served in the New York State Department of Corrections, where they can no longer cause violence against members of our community.”

“David Gardner and Kimberly Jones were both parolees when they violently took Samuel Ortiz’s life before fleeing the state,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Both defendants’ history proves that they will only continue to be a danger to society. It is our hope that Samuel Ortiz’s loved ones can find justice in these life sentences as they continue to mourn his death. Our community will be safer with both of these defendants in the New York State Department of Corrections.”