40-year-old shot on Helena St. in Rochester, injuries not life threatening

By morning, colder and and breezy conditions will set the stage for a vastly different Black Friday forecast. Lake effect snow showers will pepper the region. With temperatures stuck in the 30s and winds gusting as high as 40 mph, blowing snow will be likely as transient bands work through. This will drop the wind chill into the teens by the end of the day, so dress accordingly! Much like earlier this week, we don't see this as a significant lake effect event. By Saturday morning, much of the area will have a trace-2" of fresh snow on the ground. East into Wayne county, we could have a few 2-4" totals. Overall, a rather manageable snow. Keep in mind, those 40 mph gusts will continue into Friday night, so even light amounts could make for some tricky travel at times.

Snow showers will wind down into Saturday as winds do the same. It's still cold, though, with highs struggling to get to the freezing mark. Models are struggling with the evolution of a weak area of low pressure into Sunday. It's likely we'll see another round of areawide light snow that could add a fresh coat of white. For now, models do not portray this system as anything more than minor, but we're keeping an eye on it.