ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed.

Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle theft in progress.

Four teenagers — aged 13, 14, 15, and 15 — were found on scene in an already-stolen Hyundai Elantra, officers said, attempting to steal a Hyundai Tucson.

Police said that as officers responded, the driver of the Elantra attempted to flee, crashing into several parked cars. No injuries were reported, according to officers, and all four suspects were safely detained after a short foot chase.

The four teens are all male city residents. The investigation is ongoing.

So far, there have been over 200 car thefts in 2023. Brighton Police Chief told News 8 last week he’s never seen crime like this:

