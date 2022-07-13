ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition today, the District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

40-year-old Roosevelt Collins was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for the charges, which he plead guilty to back in February of this year.

Collins was previously convicted on felony charges in 2001, 2005, 2010, and 2015 in Monroe County Court for various drug charges, which legally prohibits him from owning a firearm.

July 26, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force were surveying Collins due to his possible connection with a shooting incident on July 2, 2021, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Kocher.

Collins was taken into custody after he was found to have a 9mm semiautomatic pistol in plain view on the floor of his front passenger seat. He was also found to have a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition on his person, official say.