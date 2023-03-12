ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers are in custody after stealing two cars early Sunday morning, Greece Police said in a social media post.

Police said that overnight, police responded to a call that three individuals were breaking into a car at 900 Center Place Drive, near the Cobblestone Court Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspects driving away in a stolen car, police said. After “several foot chases,” police arrested four teens, and recovered two stolen cars, according to investigators.

Three teenage boys — ages 14, 15, and 15 — and one girl — age 15 — were taken into custody. Officers confirmed that one of the boys is on probation for stealing a car previously, and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of arrest.

All four have been remanded to a juvenile detention center, GPD said, adding that they anticipate additional charges as the investigation unfolds.

Location