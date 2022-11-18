Police investigating after four juveniles were arrested on Clifton Street in connection to a stolen vehicle (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four juveniles were taken into custody overnight as the Rochester Police Department was responding to a burglary alarm in the area of Clifton Street.

While responding to the call, police said they saw a suspicious vehicle driving around the block. As police followed the vehicle, they learned it was taken in a robbery earlier on Thursday.

Before the officers could perform a traffic stop, the car stopped and all four occupants got out and ran. They were all arrested later without incident. Police said no injuries were reported.

As officers are working to determine their involvement in the vehicle’s robbery, investigators said they don’t believe they were involved in the burglary alarm call.