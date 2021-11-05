4 hospitalized after separate overnight shootings, stabbing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were hospitalized overnight after two shootings and a stabbing in the City of Rochester, police officials said.

Authorities say officers responded to an address on Diringer Place around 10:13 p.m. for the report of two people shot. Once on scene, officers found two victims — a 40-year-old Rochester man and a 33-year-old female — struck by gunfire.

Police say it appears the two victims were inside their house when they were shot by someone firing a gun from outside the location. Both victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say Rochester police officers later responded to the 300 block of Magee Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old Rochester man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body. Officials say this stabbing is believe to have occurred on Electric Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

Authorities say Rochester police officers also responded to the 400 block of Selye Terrace around 12:07 a.m. for a SpotShotter activation. Officials say shortly thereafter, police received a 911 call for a shooting on the 500 block of Driving Park Avenue where officers ultimate located a Rochester man in his 30s that had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Police say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Police say investigations into all three incidents are ongoing and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.