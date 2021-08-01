4 flee, remain outstanding after car jacking near Central Park area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer from the Rochester Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the Central Park area around 4 p.m. Sunday. Four occupants remain outstanding after fleeing from the vehicle.

According to RPD, the driver of the vehicle began to increase speed after being followed by police. He immediately lost control likely due to hydroplaning and fled from the vehicle in the area of Hempel and Harvest Street.

Four people in the car fled on foot, with none taken into custody. They all remain outstanding. Deputies say the car involved in the incident was stolen at knife point.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 8 will provide additional updates as they arrive.