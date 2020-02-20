4 charged after gunpoint robbery at Culver Road gas station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say four city residents were arrested following a gunpoint robbery at a gas station on Culver Road Wednesday.

The four people arrested are:

Vincent McIntyre Jr., 30 of Rochester

Marcos Rodriguez, 41 of Rochester

Curtis Danzy, 28 of rochester

Melvin Lloyd, 32 or Rochester

All four of these individuals are charged with first and second degree robbery as well as fourth degree grand larceny, according to police officials, who add that Rodriguez, Danzy, and Lloyd are all on parole.

Rochester police officers responded to the Red Apple Kwik Fill at 2271 Culver Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery that involved guns.

Officials say police established a perimeter and began searching for the suspects. Their investigation found that the suspects fled in a black Kia Sorento.

An officer later located that vehicle on Sayne Street in Rochester. Officials say as the officer approached the vehicle, all four of the suspects fled on foot in different directions.

Police say all four of them were taken into custody close to the suspects’ vehicle.