4 arrested after several reported injuries from paintball gun throughout the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester residents were arrested after several reported injuries from someone shooting a paintball gun around the city.

The following individuals were charged with seven counts of assault in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree:

Jerry Smith, age 27

Calvin Hobby, age 21

Brittney Fick, age 22

Ontezia Thomas, age 24

According to the Rochester Police Department, on Wednesday, numerous calls were made to 911 to report that a black Dodge Charger was driving around the city shooting at people with a paintball gun. RPD officers located the vehicle on Culver Road and stopped it on Parsells Avenue and found two paintball guns inside.

RPD said 8 victims were located with 7 reporting injuries “consistent with being shot by paintballs.” The reports are as follows :

2115 Clifford Avenue: male, 55, city resident, shot in the abdomen, and suffered bruising/cut/pain

1636 E. Main Street: male, 57, city resident, shot in face and body, and suffered bruising/pain

349 Rosewood Terrace: two male victims, ages 54 and 60, both city residents, one shot in the arm and chest, and suffered pain.

53 Packard Street: male, 17, a city resident, shot in the arm and torso, and suffered bruising/pain.

320 Central Ave: male, 42, city resident, shot in the hip and torso, and suffered a minor injury.

2336 Clifford Ave: male, 37, city resident, shot in the back, and suffered pain.

34 S. Union St: male, 25, city resident, shot in the neck and shoulders, and suffered bruising/minor cut/pain.

All four individuals arrested were issued an appearance ticket returnable to Rochester City Court at a later date.