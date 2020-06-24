4 arrested after several reported injuries from paintball gun throughout the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester residents were arrested after several reported injuries from someone shooting a paintball gun around the city.
The following individuals were charged with seven counts of assault in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree:
- Jerry Smith, age 27
- Calvin Hobby, age 21
- Brittney Fick, age 22
- Ontezia Thomas, age 24
According to the Rochester Police Department, on Wednesday, numerous calls were made to 911 to report that a black Dodge Charger was driving around the city shooting at people with a paintball gun. RPD officers located the vehicle on Culver Road and stopped it on Parsells Avenue and found two paintball guns inside.
RPD said 8 victims were located with 7 reporting injuries “consistent with being shot by paintballs.” The reports are as follows :
- 2115 Clifford Avenue: male, 55, city resident, shot in the abdomen, and suffered bruising/cut/pain
- 1636 E. Main Street: male, 57, city resident, shot in face and body, and suffered bruising/pain
- 349 Rosewood Terrace: two male victims, ages 54 and 60, both city residents, one shot in the arm and chest, and suffered pain.
- 53 Packard Street: male, 17, a city resident, shot in the arm and torso, and suffered bruising/pain.
- 320 Central Ave: male, 42, city resident, shot in the hip and torso, and suffered a minor injury.
- 2336 Clifford Ave: male, 37, city resident, shot in the back, and suffered pain.
- 34 S. Union St: male, 25, city resident, shot in the neck and shoulders, and suffered bruising/minor cut/pain.
All four individuals arrested were issued an appearance ticket returnable to Rochester City Court at a later date.