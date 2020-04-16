4 arrested, accused of causing an explosion in Seneca county on Easter

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Four people are facing disorderly conduct charges after an explosion happened on Easter Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an explosion in the area of Zwick and Disinger Road in Fayette. The blast was heard by neighbors miles away, and the explosion caused a cornfield to catch fire.

An investigation revealed that tannerite was used to light a mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel.

On Wednesday, four people were charged:

Shane Horning, 21, of Clyde

Shelton Wise, 20, of Waterloo

Matthew Martin, 18, of Fayette

Delmar Zimmerman, 19, of Seneca Falls

All four are facing charges of disorderly conduct and were issued appearance tickets.