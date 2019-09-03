3rd suspect in plot to attack NY Muslim community sentenced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the four suspects who plotted an attack on an upstate New York Muslim community was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Vincent Vetromile was sentenced to seven years in state prison and five years probation. He, along with three others, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in June.

It all started back in January when Vetromile, along with Andrew Crysel Bryan, Colaneri and Nicholas Pheilshifter were found in possession of almost two dozen guns and three bombs.

They planned to attack the Muslim community of Islamberg in Delaware County, New York.

Investigators said they made explosive devices using mason jars and duct tape, with black power inside the jars along with projectiles like BBs and nails. Three bombs were found at one of the suspect’s home, and twenty-three firearms were found at other locations connected to the investigation. The FBI and ATF assisted in the investigation.

The four were initially arrested following a tip from a student at Greece Odyssey High School back in January. Police say the student reported overhearing another student — the 16-year-old who was arrested — making a comment. Police say the boy told friends, while referring to a photo on a cell phone, “he looks like the next school shooter.”

Officers said there was never any threat made against Greece Odyssey or any student. The only target was Islamberg.

Crysel and Colaneri were previously sentenced to four to 12 years, meaning they come up for parole in four years, but could serve twelve.

Pheilsifter was 16 at the time of arrests. He’ll go to a children’s detention center until he’s 18, and then to state prison