ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2022, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) reported more than 281 shootings and homicides in the city. Of those 281 incidents, 37 have involved victims who are under the age of 18.

According to the RPD Open Data Portal, 31 of these incidents having multiple victims, totaling 322 victims, one-fifth of them resulting in homicides.

The most recent incident occurred Monday evening when a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot on Atkinson Street. The 16-year-old was in stable condition, but the 12-year-old was declared deceased by the Rochester Police Department.

Below is a list of some of the recent coverage of these incidents.

COVERAGE OF RECENT INCIDENTS: