ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2022, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) reported more than 281 shootings and homicides in the city. Of those 281 incidents, 37 have involved victims who are under the age of 18.
According to the RPD Open Data Portal, 31 of these incidents having multiple victims, totaling 322 victims, one-fifth of them resulting in homicides.
The most recent incident occurred Monday evening when a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot on Atkinson Street. The 16-year-old was in stable condition, but the 12-year-old was declared deceased by the Rochester Police Department.
Below is a list of some of the recent coverage of these incidents.
COVERAGE OF RECENT INCIDENTS:
- 12-year-old boy killed; 16-year-old boy injured on Atkinson Street
- 4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
- 3-year-old struck during a shootout on N. Clinton Avenue
- Rochester teen shot on First St. and Central Pk.
- 1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
- Rochester teen shot in broad daylight
- Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
- Male in late teens killed in overnight shooting near Weld St.
- 16-year-old male shot overnight in Rochester
- 15-year-old Rochester boy injured in Ringle St. shooting
- Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings