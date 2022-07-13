ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they responded to reports of a stabbing on Mayberry Street Wednesday evening following a domestic assault.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Mayberry St. and learned a 36-year-old male was stabbed at least once in the upper body by a known suspect.

The victim, although uncooperative with the investigation, received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The suspect, a 36-year-old female, was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Monroe County Jail. Investigators said they are still determining specific charges.