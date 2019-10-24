36 people arrested in drug bust ‘Operation Fall Clean-Up’ in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Thirty-six people have been arrested after a narcotics investigation named “Operation Fall Clean-Up” in Steuben County.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the investigation began in April in Bath.

The investigation, which Baker says was not part of one drug enterprise, stretched across the county and in some cases out of New York State, reaching as far as California.

The four-month investigation involved the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Police, Corning Police, New York State Police, and Canisteo Police.

The investigation led to arrests in Wayland, Corning, Avoca, Bath, and Canisteo and 50 indictments related to the possession and sale of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and meth.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reported 13 arrests made by his office from Sept. 14 to Oct. 24 as part of the investigation:

1. October 22, 2019: Jamar Wright, age 37, of Lorenzo Avenue, Rochester, New York was taken into custody by Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and is being held at Monroe County Jail to answer charges there. The warrant was filed as a detainer and he will be charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

2. October 18, 2019: Tina M. Mackenzie, age 50, of Michigan Street, Wayland, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Ms. Mackenzie was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2000 cash bail or $6000 bond.

3. October 17, 2019: Joshua M. Vreeland, age 33, of Bailey Creek Road, Corning, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Mr. Vreeland was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

4. October 16, 2019: Robert L. Tyler, age 46, of Morton Road, Almond, New York, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree. Mr. Tyler was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

5. October 15, 2019: Jeremy J. Johnson, age 40, of North Main Street, Kanona, New York was located in the Yates County Jail. The warrant was filed as a detainer and he will be charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

6. October 15, 2019: Eric M. Manners, age 57, of Michigan Street, Wayland, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Mr. Manners was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

7. October 8, 2019: Nathan J. Conrad, age 28, of Golf View Drive, Bath, New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

8. October 8, 2019: Steven P. Mitchell, age 34, of Geneva Street, Bath New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

9. October 7, 2019: Graig R. Forsythe, age 39, of County Route 90 Wayland was charged with two counts each of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

10. October 4, 2019: Matthew L. Weaver, age 41 of State Route 54, Bath, New York, was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and remanded in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.

11. October 2, 2019: David C. Conklin, Jr., age 41, of Spaulding Drive, Bath, New York was charged with two counts each of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond.

12. September 18, 2019: Avirn Parnell, age 32, of Strathmore Circle, Rochester, New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.

13. September 14, 2019: Nishala S. Flowers, age 26 of East Main Street, Rochester, New York was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond and later released.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office