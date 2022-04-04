PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WROC) — An Amherst resident is facing charges after being accused of possessing more than 30,000 untaxed cigarettes for the purposes of resale, Genesee County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday.

Authorities say 48-year-old Mohammad Nasir was arrested following a traffic stop last week in the Town of Pembroke.

Police say Nasir was found to be in possession of some 35,000 untaxed cigarettes for the purpose of resale.

Officials say Nasir is charged with wilfully possessing 30,000 or more untaxed cigarettes for the purpose of sales and failure to signal changing lanes.

According to police, Nasir was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and released. Nasir is scheduled to return to court at a later date.