31-year-old man hospitalized following shooting near Wabash Street area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police deputies responded to the Wabash Street area around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday for a gunshot report.

Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male resident who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to Rochester General Hospital with non life-threating injuries.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on the corner of Wabash Street and 8th Street. There were no arrests made at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

This is an ongoing investigation, News 8 will provide updates as they arrive.