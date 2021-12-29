31-year-old hospitalized after shooting on McNaughton St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old city resident was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after a targeted shooting around the 200 block of McNaughton Street at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials responded to a call of shots being fired near McNaughton Street where they located the victim.

According to police, the man was shot at least once in the upper body and although his injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Rochester Police say the crime was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Police have not released information on the suspect involved.

