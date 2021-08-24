Rochester woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday that they have made an arrest following an fatal car accident earlier this month that killed 20-year-old Nyasia Walker.

Authorities say Michelle Correia, 30 of Rochester was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

Police say after striking Walker, Correia left the scene without stopping.

She is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned arraigned in Rochester City Court on August 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the area of Clifford Avenue at Hudson Avenue around 9:25 p.m on August 9.

According to RPD officials, the investigation said that Walker was crossing Clifford Avenue between Hudson Avenue and North Street with a group of four to six other people.

The striking vehicle was traveling west on Clifford Avenue when it hit Walker of Rochester in the middle of the street, and continued traveling westbound.

When police arrived, they found Walker suffering from critical injuries. She was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

None of the other people with the victim were injured.




