ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three teenagers were arrested after a stealing a car and leading police to an overnight chase through Rochester Thursday.

According to authorities, officers responded to Ethel Street around 3:45 a.m. for the report of a carjacking robbery at gunpoint. The stolen vehicle was later spotted in the area of Lyell and Dewey Avenue.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver failed to comply which led to a short pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit ended at the intersection of Emerson and Avery Street when the stolen car struck a snow bank. Inside the car were three juveniles — aged 13, 15 and 16.

All three were taken into custody without incident. Police say charges for the suspects are pending.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.