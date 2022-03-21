ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — A 15, 16 and 17-year-old were arrested for stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in the area of Rocket Street.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 200 block of Rocket Street on March 19 around 3 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking involving a 2019 GMC Arcadia.

Police say troopers with the New York State Police observed the stolen car near North Goodman and East Main Street just before midnight. The vehicle fled once police attempted to stop it, initiating a short pursuit that ended in the 300 block of North Union Street.

Three juvenile males were taken into custody and referred to Monroe County Family Court, according to officials.

The 16-year-old arrested was identified as the same teen taken into custody two days earlier for his involvement to another armed vehicle robbery on Dunn Street.