3 teenagers arrested for assaulting 62-year-old during carjacking in Greece

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged for assaulting a 62-year-old resident of Greece during a carjacking near the Greece Ridge Mall on Thursday, January 20.

Authorities say that officers responded to the 300 block of Greece Ridge Center for the report of an assault involving a stolen vehicle. Officials said the victim reported she was attacked by three female suspects.

The 62-year-old woman was transported to URMC and treated. She has since been released.

After sharing the description of the stolen vehicle, a patrol officer located the car on Dean Road and arrested three teenage females.

The Greece Police Department issued the following charges for all the suspects involved:

  • Robbery in the First Degree
  • Assault in the Second Degree
  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Investigators say the three juveniles were arraigned and placed in secured detention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss