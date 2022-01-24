3 teenagers arrested for assaulting 62-year-old during carjacking in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged for assaulting a 62-year-old resident of Greece during a carjacking near the Greece Ridge Mall on Thursday, January 20.
Authorities say that officers responded to the 300 block of Greece Ridge Center for the report of an assault involving a stolen vehicle. Officials said the victim reported she was attacked by three female suspects.
The 62-year-old woman was transported to URMC and treated. She has since been released.
After sharing the description of the stolen vehicle, a patrol officer located the car on Dean Road and arrested three teenage females.
The Greece Police Department issued the following charges for all the suspects involved:
- Robbery in the First Degree
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree
Investigators say the three juveniles were arraigned and placed in secured detention.