3 Orleans County residents arrested and charged with animal cruelty

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people in Canandaigua have been arrested for animal cruelty.

Brittany Foringer, Justin Payne, and Preston Barr, all of Canandaigua are facing animal cruelty charges.

Officers found a 9-month-old dog named Ivy who had been left to walk on a broken hip socket for weeks without treatment.

Officers say they noticed that the dog was limping after visiting the Jefferson Ave. residence for a probation visit for the two people living there.

The dog was taken to the vet and is currently recovering from an operation at the Ontario County Humane Society shelter.

The three charged are due back in court at a later date.