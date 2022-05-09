ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say three occupied homes were struck by gunfire overnight, but they say no one was injured.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of Grand Avenue shortly before midnight for a SpotShotter activation. Upon arrival they found evidence that several gunshots had been fired and an occupied home with three adults and five children inside was struck.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to another SpotShotter activation on Ackerman Street where a house with six people, including four children was struck.

About an hour after that, officers responded to another SpotShotter activation on Wellington Avenue where a house, with a 2-year-old sleeping inside, was also struck by fire.

Police say no suspects are in custody for these shootings, and they ask anyone with information to call 911.