3 more arrested in connection to May 30th riots in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three more Rochester residents were arrested after the riots and looting that took place in late may after a Black Lives Matter protest turned violent.

The following men have been arrested and charged as follows:

24-year-old Andrew Bell, Riot in the first degree & nine counts of criminal mischief in the second degree

30-year-old Gary Fitzsimmons, Riot in the first degree, burglary in the second degree and felony & criminal mischief in the third degree

25-year-old Evan Bergeron, Riot in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree

According to the Rochester Police Department, Bell allegedly broke out several police vehicle windows and took part in flipping a car over.

RPD officials say said they believes Fitzsimmons broke into the Court Exchange Building and broke several windows.

RPD officials say they believe Bergeron smashed out police vehicle windows and assisted in flipping over a police car.

Bell and Fitzsimmons left the area, but were later found in Clarion, P.A. They were remanded to a jail in Clarion, PA pending extradition proceedings. Bail was set by the Clarion Pennsylvania Judge at $100,000.00

Bergeron was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Tuesday.