3 injured, driver flees after hit-and-run rollover crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say three people were injured and a driver fled on foot after a hit-and-run rollover crash on the city’s northeast side late Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of North Street and Avenue D for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a flipped vehicle shortly before midnight.

One on scene, officers learned a 2019 Ford was traveling northbound on North Street when a 2020 Hyundai traveling eastbound on Avenue D failed to stop at a red light, causing the crash and forcing the Ford to be flipped onto its roof.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford was not injured and remained on the scene. They say a passenger in the Ford, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

Officials say the driver of the Hyundai fled the scene on foot and is yet to be located. They both vehicles remained on scene after the crash and say two passengers of the Hyundai, a 56-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, were also taken to Strong with minor injuries.

These streets in the area were closed for about one hour overnight but have since reopened to traffic.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.