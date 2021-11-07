3 in custody following vehicle shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested and one charged with attempted murder for shooting at a citizen vehicle near Geneva Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Geneva Police Department, the victims were shot at while inside their personal vehicle by three individuals they claimed they recognized.

Authorities say there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Search warrants were conducted on one residence and several vehicles where two handguns were found.

The three people were each charged with:

25-year-old Jordan Spearman of Geneva – Attempted Murder

31-year-old Carrington Johnson of Geneva – Criminal Possession of a Weapon

31-year-old Hollie DeWitt of Geneva – Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Geneva Police officials determined the shooting was an isolated incident and say there was no danger to the public. All three were arrested and taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

The investigation was conducted with support by Ontario County and Seneca County Sheriff’s Departments.