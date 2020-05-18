3 hospitalized, Rochester resident arrested for DWAI after Lake Avenue crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident was arrested for driving while ability impaired after a crash on Lake Avenue on Sunday night that sent three other occupants to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the car struck an unoccupied parked car around 9:41 p.m. and three occupants inside became trapped. RPD and the Rochester Fire Department were able to get everyone out and they were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening in juries.

The driver was uninjured. Lake Avenue has since been reopened to traffic.