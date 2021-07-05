3 hospitalized after triple shooting on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting on Dewey Avenue early Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found three victims:

51-year-old man, city resident, shot at least once in the lower body

33-year-old man, city resident, shot at least once in the lower body

32-year-old woman, city resident, shot at least once in the upper body

All three were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

