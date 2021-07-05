3 hospitalized after triple shooting on Dewey Avenue

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting on Dewey Avenue early Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found three victims:

  • 51-year-old man, city resident, shot at least once in the lower body
  • 33-year-old man, city resident, shot at least once in the lower body
  • 32-year-old woman, city resident, shot at least once in the upper body

All three were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss