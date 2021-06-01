3 hospitalized after 3 separate shootings in Rochester on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester residents were hospitalized after three separate shootings throughout the City, late on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, all were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the first call around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Troup Street Park. “There was a large crowd gathered in the area of the park.” While investigating further, a 28 year-old man was dropped off at the University of Rochester Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. RPD says the investigation revealed the shooting took place outside in the area of the Troup Street Park.

Then, around 11 p.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of Main and Henion Streets. While investigating, a call came in to report a person had been shot in that area. A 28-year-old woman had suffered from at least one gunshot wound to her lower body. She was taken to URMC. RPD says during this incident, a house on Henion Street was also struck by gunfire.

A short time later around 11:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street for the report of gunshots heard. While investigating a 27-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. RPD says that investigation also revealed the shooting occurred outside in the area of Ernst Street.

All areas have been re-opened to traffic. All investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made on any of the incidents.

Anyone with any information is are asked to contact 911.