A photo from the affidavit shows Brandon Washington (left) and Deadrick Fulwiley (right).

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three defendants in the deadly gang war tied to the July 2022 fatal shooting of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz are expected to be arraigned in federal court Wednesday.

Back in October 2022, an affidavit linked Officer Mazurkewicz’s death with a fatal triple shooting, multiple drive-by shootings, an arson, and a slew of police raids at suspected drug houses throughout the city.

Investigators said 18 people were arrested as a result of the investigation, with 10 that would face federal charges — including Deadrick D. Fulwiley, Derrick Steele, and Jermell C. Washington.

According to the affidavit, the informant told investigators Washington ran drug houses in Rochester in the summer of 2022, selling marijuana from locations on St. Paul Street, Sixth Street, and Laser Street.

The affidavit also called for Washington to be charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana; maintaining locations for the purpose of manufacturing, storing, and distributing marijuana; aiding and abetting; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and felon in possession of firearms and/or ammunition.

For Fulwiley, the affidavit called for charges of unlawful possession of a machinegun against Fulwiley.

Throughout the investigation by police, they said 22 firearms and nearly 140 pounds of marijuana were seized during the various searches taking place throughout the investigation.