3 charged with murder for fatal shooting on September near Handy St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three separate suspects have been arrested and charged with murder Thursday following an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side in September.

According to Rochester Police, 20-year-old Tymir Thomas was located by officers near Handy Street with at least one gunshot to his lower body on Saturday, September 11. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident led police to identify three suspects, including 29-year-old Tyron Bryant, 18-year-old Diamonte Scott and 17-year-old Anttwan Brown.

Police say that Brown was already in custody when criminal investigators attempted to locate him.

The 17-year-old was previously arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon following a car chase with police that ended in a crash back in April of this year. Officials recovered two loaded handguns during that investigation and the court released him on those pending charges.

Earlier this September, the teenager was involved in a second car chase and found with a loaded weapon.

Diamonte Scott of Rochester was also charged with two accounts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon among others for a separate shooting at Diringer Place on September 4th.

According to authorities, it is alleged that Scott fired multiple shots into an occupied house that struck two adults. The female victim was shot in the head while a male victim was hit in the stomach.

Three children were also inside the home during the incident but were not physically hurt.

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court later today. Each faces charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possesion of Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

