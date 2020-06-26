Live Now
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

3 charged in Tenn. after toddler found in kennel surrounded by mice, snakes, sheriff says

Crime

by: Josh Breslow and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been charged after a child was found inside a kennel in a trailer, which also housed several mice and snakes, including a 10-foot boa constrictor, according to the Henry County sheriff.

During a news conference Friday morning, Sheriff Monte Belew said 42-year-old Heather Scarbrough, 46-year-old T.J. Brown and 82-year-old Charles Brown were arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated cruelty to animals. They face various other charges as well.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to the trailer Thursday following an anonymous tip about possible animal cruelty. Inside, deputies found a 1-year-old child in a kennel.

There was also a boa constrictor and seven other snakes in the room with the child, including two that were right above the child’s head, Belew said. There were several buckets next to the kennel that contained 150 to 200 mice, he added.

“It’s hard to find something that actually shocks us. It’s hard to find something that will shock my conscience, that says, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen this before,'” Belew said. “Well, I’ve never seen this before.”

  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Henry County toddler in cage
    (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Thomas Brown
    Thomas Brown (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Heather Ray Scarbrough
    Heather Ray Scarbrough (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Charles Brown
    Charles Brown(Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

Belew said there were 15 to 20 dogs running loose inside, as well as thousands of cockroaches and maggots. The floor was covered in feces, he said.

From the property, the sheriff said his deputies seized 86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, 10 rabbits, four parakeets, three cats, eight snakes and one pheasant. He said there were also 531 mice, rats and hamsters, as well as a gecko and three sugar gliders.

Investigators also found 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns, including one AR-15 rifle.

All three suspects are jailed on a $300,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

