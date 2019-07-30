3 teens arrested in Brighton, found with stolen items

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police responded to a call for suspicious males around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found and arrested three individuals, aged 17, 18, and 19, in the Oakdale Drive and Glen Ellyn Way area of the town.

The suspects were found in possession of stolen items that have since been identified by their owners.

There are still items that are unclaimed. Brighton police is asking for home owners with surveillance to look over their footage to see if they captured the suspects on camera.

Due to the age of the suspects, officials say they will not release any more information regarding their identities.