3 arrested in Greece jewelry store robbery, purse snatching

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police officials announced Thursday three arrests in connection to a “pattern of larcenies and robberies” connected to a jewelry store robbery and purse snatching.

Greece police officials say 20-year-old Jaquan Simpson of Rochester and 20-year-old Kashmiere Coats of Rochester are charged with second degree robbery, second degree assault, and third degree grand larceny. Police say 19-year-old Zeaquan Walker of Rochester is charged with second degree assault and third degree grand larceny.

According to police, related theft incidents connected to these arrests include more than $14,000 in jewelry being stolen from Charisma Jewelers on West Ridge Road and a purse snatching from a customer in the parking lot at 1577 West Ridge Road in Greece.

Police say property was stolen and then used or sold at several locations throughout the area.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing and multiple law enforcement agencies aided Greece police, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, New York State Police, Irondequoit Police Department, Webster Police Department, and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.