3 arrested in connection to more than 30 thefts across six counties in the region

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Sheriff’s deputies from Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties gathered Friday to announce arrests as a result from a multi-agency burglary investigation.

Officials say the investigation focused on more than “smash and grab” burglaries — more than 30 incidents since mid-August — throughout the region.

Three people were arrested and face multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions:

Kristina Marble, 25 of Rochester, charged with two counts of third degree burglary (one in Monroe County, one in Ontario County), third degree grand larceny, third degree criminal mischief (both in Monroe)

Eric Smith, 34 of Rochester, charged with two counts of third degree burglary (Monroe and Ontario), two counts of petit larceny (Genesee and Monroe), third degree grand larceny (Monroe), third degree criminal mischief (Monroe), and multiple additional charges in the Town of Gates

Jose Cruz-Rosado, 39 of Rochester, is charged with third degree burglary (Ontario County), and will be extradited to Pennsylvania on a felony warrant

This multi-agency detail led investigators to a the Speedway gas station on West Main Street in Victor just before midnight on September 28. It was there that deputies identified a vehicle belonging to Marble parked outside.

.@Sheriff_Baxter and law enforcement officials from several counties are announcing multi-agency burglary arrests @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4JlEZkYhDf — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 16, 2020

Not long after deputies heard the sound of breaking glass, and then Marble’s vehicle left the gas station.

Deputies then executed a traffic stop on 490 East, near the Erie Canal. When the vehicle was pulled over, Cruz-Rosado ran out of the vehicle and jumped over the guardrail, making his way tot he canal. Smith and Marble were taken into custody without incident.

As deputies pursued Cruz-Rosado, the suspect jumped into the canal in an attempt to swim cross, but officials say he had difficulty swimming. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Nicholas Mahoney jumped into the canal to rescue Cruz-Rosado, and brought him back to shore where he was taken into custody.

Deputy Mahoney and Cruz-Rosado were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Upon being released, Cruz-Rosado was remanded to the Ontario County Jail and will be extradited to Pennsylvania

Smith and Marble were granted pre-trial release. Smith was turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding petit larceny warrant.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.